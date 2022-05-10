(Bloomberg) -- The debate over a politically and legally risky decision to subpoena fellow lawmakers is heating up on the congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the US Capitol.

The committee is weighing whether to take the step of trying to compel testimony from House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy and several other Republicans. The committee is meeting in private sessions this week, and discussions on such subpoenas continue, according to a person familiar with the discussions, who asked to not be identified because the deliberations are private.

Time is running out as the panel is now wrapping up more hundreds of interviews and planning a series of public hearings in June. With McCarthy already declining an invitation to be interviewed -- along with fellow Republicans Jim Jordan of Ohio and Scott Perry of Pennsylvania -- the decision over whether to compel them to testify is coming to a head.

A subpoena from a congressional committee to fellow lawmakers for testimony is certain to result in protracted court battles.

But panel chairman Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, said in late April that if McCarthy and others stuck to their refusals to voluntarily cooperate subpoenas would be a possibility. “That will be a consideration for the committee,” Thompson said.

The interest in hearing from McCarthy, Jordan and Perry is because they are among several Republicans whose names surfaced in other testimony and documents tied to former President Donald Trump’s actions on Jan. 6, or discussions by Trump allies on strategies to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

Both McCarthy and Jordan have acknowledged talking to Trump by phone the day of the insurrection.

But Jordan has outlined his objection to being asked by the committee to sit for an interview in January, writing in a Jan. 9 letter to Thompson that he was in the House chamber on Jan 6 and “performing my official duties pursuant to the U.S. Constitution and federal law.”

“Your attempt to pry into the deliberative process informing a Member about legislative matters before the House is an outrageous abuse of the Select Committee’s authority,” Jordan wrote. “This unprecedented action serves no legitimate purpose and would set a dangerous precedent for future Congress’.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.