(Bloomberg) -- Australian central bank No. 2 Guy Debelle said market expectations of further monetary easing helped drive down the local currency and added “it’s likely to be some time” before a vaccine is widely available.

Between mid-September and early November, “the exchange rate depreciated by around 5% in trade-weighted terms and against the U.S. dollar,” Debelle said in the text of a speech to economists in Sydney Tuesday. “It is reasonable to attribute the bulk of this depreciation to the growing expectation of the package.”

The Reserve Bank of Australia deputy governor’s speech was a recap of policy decisions taken since the onset of the pandemic, the thinking behind them and their expected impact. Debelle said that public debt remains low for federal and state governments “even after the sizable stimulus that is being implemented.”

The government has been supporting the economy with cash handouts and subsidies initially to stabilize it and now tax cuts and incentives for business to encourage spending, investment and hiring. The RBA has ensured borrowing costs are low -- with interest-rate cuts and bond-buying programs -- and credit channels remain open.

In November, the RBA cut its cash rate, yield control goal and bank lending facility rate to 0.10% from 0.25% and announced a A$100 billion ($73.1 billion) quantitative easing program for longer-dated bonds.

“This package of monetary stimulus is complementing the significant fiscal stimulus,” Debelle said.

“It has boosted the cash flow of households and businesses, as the effect of lower borrowing rates has more than offset the impact of lower deposit rates,” he said. “This directly supports spending in the economy, as does the lower exchange rate.”

The RBA’s No. 2 did note that longer-term bond yields and the Aussie dollar have risen a bit since the November policy announcement, saying this was largely due to the news about vaccines.

“I would argue they are both lower than they would be absent the November policy package,” he said.

“While the news about vaccines should help bolster that confidence, the recovery will be uneven,” Debelle said. “It is likely to be some time before the vaccines will be widely available and distributed.”

