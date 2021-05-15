(Bloomberg) --

Debenhams Plc is closing its remaining 28 outlets in the U.K. on Saturday, the BBC reported.

The department-store chain has been struggling for years as consumers shifted to online shopping and store visits declined. While online retailer Boohoo Group Plc purchased Debenham’s label and fashion sub-brands in January for £55 million ($77.5 million), the transaction didn’t include any inventory or outlets.

In December, Debenhams said it was preparing to close its doors for good after failing to find a buyer. The chain, one of Britain’s best-known retailers, had 124 outlets across the country and employed around 12,000 when it announced it was winding down operations.

