(Bloomberg) -- U.K. retailer Debenhams halted online sales to customers in the Irish Republic, while some sailings were canceled between Ireland and Britain, adding to signs of trade disruption as the U.K. left the European Union.

The retailer temporarily switched off its Irish website as it is “unable to deliver orders to the Republic of Ireland, due to uncertainty around post-Brexit trade rules,” the company said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Stena Lines canceled 12 sailings between Ireland and the U.K. due to take place in coming days, citing travel restrictions and a fall in freight volumes during the first week of Brexit proper.

“Problems in the supply chain have resulted in a significant fall in freight numbers this week at our Holyhead and Fishguard ports,” Stena said in a statement. It also said capacity can be added quickly as demand picks up.

The moves are the latest indications of issues in trade across the Irish Sea since the U.K. left the EU. Marks & Spencer Plc said Wednesday it is experiencing some shortages of products in its stores in Ireland as it grapples with new customs systems following Brexit.

Separately, furniture retailer Made.com halted deliveries to Northern Ireland and the Republic as there is “still no clarity around what additional forms, declarations, time scales, processes etc are now needed in order to deliver from U.K. to any part of Ireland,” it tweeted on January 4.

Debenhams closed its stores in Ireland last year but had maintained an online operation. Workers in the Irish business have been protesting the redundancy terms offered by the company since, prompting questions in Ireland’s parliament.

No Shortages

While some retailers have encountered problems, there’s little sign of any major shortages as result of Brexit. German retailer Lidl, for example, said it isn’t seeing any significant supply chain issues at its Irish stores.

“Along with our robust and agile supply chain and logistics network that can quickly scale up to increased demand, we have also been downsizing our reliance on the mainland U.K. landbridge for quite some time, as well as planning alternative haulier routes in anticipation of Brexit,” Lidl said.

