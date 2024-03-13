(Bloomberg) -- Debenhams Plc, the British department-store chain that collapsed about four years ago, is transferring its pension obligations in what will be the UK’s second pension superfund deal.

The transaction will see Clara Pensions take over the £600 million ($768 million) in retirement plans of 10,400 Debenhams members, according to a statement Thursday. It’s also a first-of-its-kind deal involving the Pension Protection Fund following the insolvency of the retailer.

Clara Pensions operates a “bridge to buyout” model, which offers employers a way to sell their pension obligations instead of a traditional insurance buyout. It is backed by Sixth Street, which oversees more than $75 billion in assets, according to the investment firm’s website.

Pension costs have soared in the last few decades as employees live longer, regulations tighten and returns on traditional investments shrink, prompting many UK companies to rein in expenses. Superfunds say they can manage pension plans better because insurance companies — which traditionally handle the job — have higher capital requirements.

Private equity-backed funds won approval from UK authorities in 2020 to break into the country’s growing pension-transfer market, allowing so-called superfunds to take over costly retirement plans from companies struggling to keep them going.

“Ever since Debenhams went into administration, the trustees have been working hard to find a solution that is in our members’ best interests,” said Mark Cliff, chair of trustees for the Debenhams Retirement Scheme.

All members will receive their originally promised pensions in full, along with back-payments to remedy any reductions in their benefits during their PPF period, according to the statement. The Debenhams plan has been in PPF assessment since 2019.

Clara Pensions will provide £34 million of new capital to bolster the security of the benefits plan. UK’s first such superfund deal saw Clara-Pensions taking over Sears Retail Pension Scheme’s £590 million of assets with roughly 9,600 members.

