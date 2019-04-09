(Bloomberg) -- Debenhams Plc said talks on a last-ditch rescue by billionaire Mike Ashley have collapsed, making it likely that lenders will take control of the troubled retailer.

Ashley, the chief executive officer of Sports Direct International Plc, boosted his offer to underwrite new funding for the department-store chain by 50 million pounds ($65 million), to 200 million pounds. But Debenhams said conditions for an agreement with Ashley, who has also been considering a takeover bid, have not been met.

Debenhams said in a statement that it’s on track toward a debt restructuring deal with creditors that would wipe out equity, including Sports Direct’s roughly 30 percent stake. Sports Direct said separately that it’s still considering a cash offer that would value the retailer’s equity at about 61 million pounds.

Ashley has been embroiled for months in a battle with Debenhams lenders over the retailer, which is seeking to restructure 720 million pounds of debt. Debenhams gave Ashley an ultimatum last month to commit to a restructuring on creditors’ terms or risk completely losing his investment in a so-called prepackaged administration.

The latest twist takes Debenhams one step closer to such proceedings.

