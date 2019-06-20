Debit-card startup says Facebook’s crypto project is 'ripping off' its logo

Facebook Inc.’s cryptocurrency project Calibra is drawing more flak.

Former Morgan Stanley currency trader Stuart Sopp, now chief executive officer of teen debit-card company Current, accused Facebook of “ripping off” his startup’s logo for its new crypto venture. Current tweeted a comparison of the two images on Wednesday:

“I was pretty angry, I misspelled Mark Zuckerberg’s name several times and angrily tweeted and deleted a couple,” Sopp said in an interview at a financial conference in Montauk, New York, referring to Facebook’s CEO. “The richest and most powerful people are effectively taking shortcuts by copying us.”

A Facebook representative declined to comment.

Current began offering its app-controlled debit cards overseen by parents in 2017.