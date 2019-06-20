Facebook Inc.’s cryptocurrency project Calibra is drawing more flak.

Former Morgan Stanley currency trader Stuart Sopp, now chief executive officer of teen debit-card company Current, accused Facebook of “ripping off” his startup’s logo for its new crypto venture. Current tweeted a comparison of the two images on Wednesday:

“I was pretty angry, I misspelled Mark Zuckerberg’s name several times and angrily tweeted and deleted a couple,” Sopp said in an interview at a financial conference in Montauk, New York, referring to Facebook’s CEO. “The richest and most powerful people are effectively taking shortcuts by copying us.”

A Facebook representative declined to comment.

Current began offering its app-controlled debit cards overseen by parents in 2017.