(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed to decide whether many borrowers can invoke a federal debt-collection law when they are facing home foreclosure.

The dispute could have important implications for the tens of thousands of foreclosures that are initiated every month. The high court dispute applies only to foreclosures that take place outside the court system.

To contact the reporter on this story: Greg Stohr in Washington at gstohr@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Joe Sobczyk at jsobczyk@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.