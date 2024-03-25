(Bloomberg) -- One of Europe’s biggest debt collectors, Intrum AB, said talks with creditors will kick off in the coming weeks as it seeks to manage its debt burden.

The firm has sufficient liquidity to pay almost all of its debt maturing this year and next, Chief Executive Officer Andres Rubio told investors on a call Monday. At the same time, he doesn’t plan to run the firm’s cash down to zero.

“I don’t want to get into specific alternatives, but it’s the full fledged options that are on the table: extensions, current payoffs, different levels of restructuring,” he said. For now, Intrum isn’t planning on including equity in that mix, he added.

The company may also announce capital partnerships later this year that could have a “quite dramatic” impact on its finances, Rubio said.

Intrum borrowed heavily in bond markets when rates were low and used the proceeds to buy up the soured loan portfolios of retail banks. The company is now struggling with higher refinancing costs and slowing business.

Earlier this month, the announcement that it had hired Houlihan Lokey Inc. and law firm Milbank LLP to advise on potential changes to its debt structure sent its bonds deeper into distressed territory.

Ahead of the talks, bondholders have have split into different groups depending on the maturities of the notes they hold, according to people familiar with the matter.

