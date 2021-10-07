(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Here's the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

The U.S. Senate is nearing a deal on a short-term increase in the debt ceiling that would pull the country from the brink of default Yellen’s above-the-fray approach at the Fed is put to the test as she tries to solve debt limit spat

Why growth won’t fall off a fiscal cliff in 2022, according to Bloomberg Economics

A scandal over stock trades by some top officials under Jerome Powell’s leadership could damage his prospects for a new term at the Fed

A Biden administration attempt to untangle global chip supply snarls is facing resistance from lawmakers and executives in Taiwan and South Korea

ECB’s Stournaras reckons investor rate-hike bets are unwarranted

The jump in global food prices to a decade high risks leading to even more expensive grocery bills, and the energy crisis may make it worse

K-Pop to ‘Squid Game’ lift Korean soft power and the economy

Prospects that the world’s snarled supply chains may become less tangled were dealt a setback last month at the MIT ‘Beer Game’

Canada is moving painfully slow to set the market and regulatory conditions for a cleaner economy, according to an ISF report

Finally, check out this week’s Stephanomics podcast: Why Global Supply Chains Have Become So Snarled (Podcast)

