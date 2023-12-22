(Bloomberg) -- Bankers in the US debt capital markets are optimistic that a pickup in mergers and acquisitions next year, along with lower borrowing costs, will induce more lucrative blue-chip bond sales.

Dealmaking has suffered the worst year for transactions in a decade as private equity sat sidelined and geopolitical tensions intensified. But deals such as Bristol Myers Squibb’s purchase of neuroscience-drug developer Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Occidental Petroleum Corp.’s acquisition of CrownRock LP are giving investment-grade syndicate desks confidence that next year could see a return to buyout funding that once dominated their calendars.

So far, there’s a pipeline of at least $250 billion of announced M&A transactions that could in part be funded in the debt markets next year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“There’s still real momentum in M&A both in terms of what’s already been announced that needs to come through the market and what we expect is coming in the hopper,” Morgan Stanley’s co-head of global investment-grade syndicate, Teddy Hodgson, said in a phone interview. “If we hold this kind of tone, 2024 will definitely be an up year for overall gross issuance.”

The bank is projecting an 8% year-over-year increase of gross sales to $1.35 trillion. But it isn’t alone. Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. also expect issuance to push higher, as does research firm CreditSights Inc. The M&A volumes could make or break whether corporate bond sales meet expectations next year.

“In order to have a decent year in investment grade, we’re going to need a real return of M&A volumes,” said Rich Zogheb, global head of debt capital markets at Citigroup. “Our backlog for M&A next year is pretty anemic right now. The hope is that we’ll get a pickup in activity levels in December and January which will allow us to start to build a backlog for the first quarter.”

Bristol Myers Squibb expects to finance its acquisition mostly with new debt issuance, according to a Friday statement. Gordon Dyal & Co. and Citi are serving as financial advisors to Bristol while Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Karuna.

Last week, Occidental Petroleum said it had lined up $10 billion to help fund its acquisition of CrownRock, a Texas shale driller. Aon Plc on Wednesday agreed to buy NFP Corp. for about $13.4 billion in cash and stock. It expects to fund the cash portion with around $7 billion of new debt, according to a filing, and plans for $5 billion of it to be raised in 2024.

Investors will also be waiting for a mega-bond sale tied to Broadcom Inc.’s purchase of VMWare Inc. In August, the chipmaker secured $28.4 billion of investment-grade loans for the buy. Loans taken out by blue-chip firms are typically funded later in the bond market.

Lower Borrowing Costs

Borrowing costs for high-grade issuers have fallen dramatically over the past six weeks. The average spread for investment-grade bonds has dropped to 102 basis points from 130 basis points Oct. 30, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. At the same time, the average yield dipped to 5.13% from 6.35% at the end of October.

The most recent Federal Open Market Committee meeting and subsequent dot plot expectations suggest multiple rate cuts next year. The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauges, meanwhile, cooled in November, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said Friday, reinforcing a rate-cut tilt.

Lower funding costs could prompt finance chiefs to accelerate their plans for future M&A, according to Tammy Serbee, Morgan Stanley’s co-head of fixed-income capital markets in the Americas.

“This massive decrease in the cost of borrowing may cause people to start thinking about pulling forward future needs again, depending on their outlook,” she said.

And most deals will likely be greeted with strong demand from investors. Money managers spent 2023 piling into corporate bonds to lock in the highest yields in more than a decade, and there is an expectation that returns for blue-chip bonds will be strong next year.

Still, there have been some signs of concern that a resurgence could peter out. Adobe Inc. ended its $20 billion bid for startup Figma Inc. after clashing with regulators. The software maker entered into a $3.5 billion term loan in January to help fund the deal. And the current exuberance in credit markets could quickly sour if the Federal Reserve changes its message about the possibility of rate cuts next year.

But for now, bankers remain optimistic that 2024 will prove gainful.

“There’s a lot of M&A dialog out there and our expectation is after what was a pretty quiet 2023 for M&A that we start to see a pickup in 2024,” said Dan Mead, head of the investment-grade syndicate at Bank of America.

