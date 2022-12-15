Dec 15, 2022
Debt Defaulter Zambia Seeks to Offload Costly Presidential Gulfstream Jet
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Zambia is looking to sell a Gulfstream G650ER jet bought for the presidency for $194.9 million in 2019 as it seeks to cut costs.
President Hakainde Hichilema pledged to offload the plane once elected, and hasn’t used it since taking office in August last year, opting rather for commercial flights or an older presidential jet. The previous administration overpaid for the aircraft, according to Defense Minister Ambrose Lufuma.
“Wastage came to $60 million, now, $60 million — to put it into context — is equivalent to another Gulfstream Jet ER,” he told lawmakers on Thursday. It would be prudent to sell the aircraft and buy a cheaper one with “comparable capacity,” the minister said.
The southern African nation became Africa’s first pandemic-era defaulter two years ago and is in the midst of debt restructuring talks after securing a $1.3 billion International Monetary Fund package.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:04
What products will be affected by Canada’s single-use plastics ban?
-
7:58
Is it time to review Canada's mortgage stress test? This economist thinks so
-
New poll finds Canadians not using all vacation, working extra hours before holidays
-
5:54
Kevin O’Leary testifies at U.S. Senate crypto hearing
-
7:40
Musk loses world's richest title to Arnault with Tesla unwinding
-
4:40
Larry Berman: FOMC likely to pound fist on higher for longer