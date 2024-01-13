(Bloomberg) -- Financial conditions have eased at the fastest pace in history over the past two months, potentially emboldening corporate executives to dive back into credit markets to fund acquisitions and return cash to shareholders.

Strategists from Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc. and Barclays Plc expect blue-chip companies to move from cleaning up balance sheets into risk-on mode, spending their cash and boosting debt loads in the process. In addition to falling borrowing costs, economic growth will probably be positive but tepid this year, spurring companies to look for ways to boost earnings and their share price.

“As a soft landing becomes more likely, companies may shift away from recession planning and engage in acquisition activity and/or capex spending,” according to Barclays strategists including Dominique Toublan, adding they expect risk premiums on corporate bonds to widen this year to reflect higher debt loads.

Investment-grade companies with higher credit ratings, like in the A tier and above, have more capacity to boost their debt levels without getting cut to junk status. They may be more likely to boost borrowing in the coming months, so outperformance by high-quality issuers will probably end this year, Yuri Seliger, a strategist at Bank of America Corp., wrote in a Jan. 5 note.

Plenty of debt at the BBB tier, just above junk, is at risk too: more than $600 billion could be downgraded, according to Bloomberg Intelligence, after margins contracted and cash flow weakened. That’s an increase of over $100 billion since June.

‘Remarkable Change’

Edmond DeForest, a senior vice president at Moody’s Investors Service, says it’s too soon to say whether blue-chip companies will increase debt levels to fund payouts.

“There was a remarkable change in sentiment in the fourth quarter,” but “I haven’t seen evidence yet of it boosting borrowings” for buybacks and dividends, he said.

One area where some issuers have begun doing so is in the high-yield market, particularly when private equity firms are owners. The auto body repair provider that trades as Caliber Collision is boosting its debt levels to help pay a $1 billion dividend, Moody’s said earlier this week.

Moody’s downgraded bonds linked to the issuer further into junk as the extra borrowings will weaken Caliber’s credit metrics. Still, the decision to add debt reflects the improvements made by junk-rated firms to their balance sheets last year.

Generally, changes to debt levels will probably happen gradually, because borrowing costs are relatively high, companies still have cash, and antitrust regulators are pushing back against the acquisitions more often, according to Bank of America. But the temptation for companies to boost earnings through acquisitions, or to return cash to shareholders, is often irresistible.

“We expect some continuation of modest balance sheet leveraging over the course of the year, but not to concerning levels,” said David Brown, co-head of global investment grade at Neuberger Berman Group LLC. “Much of this deterioration will come from two places: increased M&A activity and increased share repurchase activity.”

Week in Review

Wall Street’s largest banks are poised to barrel into the US corporate bond market as earning season kicks off, spurred to sell new debt by looming maturities and tougher regulatory requirements.

The best performing blue-chip bond funds of the past year — run by Vanguard Group Inc. and Pacific Investment Management Co. — bet big on energy companies and banks. Now, they’re prepping for even more gains in 2024.

Ardonagh Group Ltd. is holding talks to raise what would be the largest ever direct-lending deal, seeking as much as $5 billion to help refinance debt, re-organize its balance sheet and fund fresh acquisitions.

The market for Restricted Tier 1 notes — the insurance industry’s equivalent of AT1s that hadn’t seen a single euro offering since the summer of 2021 — is roaring back with a record deal from AXA SA. More may follow as a deadline for older types of note looms.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. has secured financing commitments for its $14 billion purchase of Juniper Networks Inc.

Stress in China’s credit market is showing signs of ebbing, after two major property developers and a large car dealer unveiled repayment plans for maturing debt.

China Aoyuan Group Ltd.’s $6 billion debt restructuring plan has been approved by a Hong Kong court, defying creditor objection after a two-day trial.

Defaulted Chinese developer Logan Group Co. disclosed terms of a proposed debt restructuring and said it’s signed an agreement with a group of dollar-bond holders, as the builder seeks to avoid potential liquidation.

A group led by Oaktree Capital Management has provided a roughly $815 million debt package to refinance Platinum Equity-owned Electro Rent Corp.’s existing debt.

Banks including Barclays Plc and UBS Group AG have underwritten a debt package totaling around €1 billion ($1.1 billion) to back Bain Capital’s purchase of a controlling stake in Sweden’s Eleda.

On the Move

StoneX Group Inc. is ramping up its high-yield sales, trading and research business, having hired four new sales people and two high-yield traders, as it looks to compete with large banks on Wall Street in the high-yield market.

Morgan Stanley has hired Mike Weir, who worked at Deutsche Bank for nine years, to trade leveraged loans.

Eve Tournier is joining the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board as a managing director and head of credit strategy.

Albane Poulin, the former head of European private placements at Abrdn Plc, has left the asset manager for Gravis Capital.

Armin Peter, UBS’s global head of debt capital markets syndicate and head of sustainable banking EMEA, is leaving the Swiss bank.

Ronan Murphy is joining Banco Santander as an investment-grade corporate bond syndicate banker for northern Europe.

