American equity futures made modest gains after Friday's strong showing on Wall Street, while European stocks wavered amid cautious optimism the U.S. will avert a catastrophic default after the weekend's tentative deal.

Contracts on the S&P 500 climbed about 0.3 per cent, while those on the Nasdaq 100 were up around 0.4 per cent. The dollar, which has benefited from angst around the statutory borrowing limit, held Friday's decline while Treasury futures were flat in the absence of cash trading.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index erased an early advance amid thin liquidity with U.S., U.K. and some European markets closed for national holidays. SBB soared more than eight per cent after the embattled Swedish landlord said it may look to sell the company. Spain's benchmark edged lower after Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called a surprise snap election following heavy losses for his party in regional and local elections Sunday. Chinese shares headed toward a bear market.

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy expressed confidence that their agreement will pass through Congress. But even assuming lawmakers seal the deal before the U.S. government runs out of cash in about a week, traders still have much to contend with — from the prospect of another interest-rate hike from the Federal Reserve to a likely deluge of bond issuance from the U.S. Treasury Department.

“The obvious positive interpretation is that a negative tail risk is close to being taken off the table,” said Dan Suzuki, deputy chief investment officer at Richard Bernstein Advisors. “With the distraction of the debt ceiling fading into the background, investors can now refocus their attention on the underlying fundamentals. One concern, though, is that the fundamental picture remains precarious.”

Meanwhile, Turkey's lira weakened after Recep Tayyip Erdogan won a presidential runoff election on Sunday, extending his time as the nation's longest-serving leader and leaving investors looking for any signs he'll start to relax the state's tight grip over markets. The nation's stocks benchmark gained.

Gold was flat on waning demand for havens, while as oil held onto Friday's gains and Bitcoin climbed, reflecting a modestly buoyant tone.

'Uncertainty Persists’

The agreement struck by Biden and McCarthy is running against the clock given that June 5 is the date when Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said cash will run out. There is plenty in the deal that Democrats and Republicans won't like.

“Uncertainty persists regarding the duration and severity of the ongoing earnings recession, and perversely, the near-term tightening of liquidity may worsen due to the government's need to address its debt issuance backlog,” said Suzuki. “While the markets managed to avert an immediate crisis, the coast is far from all-clear just yet.”

The rate-sensitive two-year Treasury drifted Friday as traders considered how a debt agreement could play into the Fed's path forward on interest rates. The two-year yield hovered around 4.65 per cent after a report on consumer spending showed the Fed still has more work to do to bring inflation back toward its target.

“Markets will have the liquidity hassles to deal with, as the Treasury will issue a deluge of bonds to restore its cash reserves,” said Charu Chanana, market strategist at Saxo Capital Markets. “Not to forget, the hawkish re-pricing of the Fed path that we have seen last week could possibly get firmer if we get a hot jobs print this week.”

Key events this week:

U.S. Memorial Day holiday. U.K. and some European markets also closed for holidays, Monday

Eurozone economic confidence, consumer confidence, Tuesday

U.S. consumer confidence, Tuesday

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin interviewed by NABE as part of monetary policy webinar series, Tuesday

China manufacturing PMI, non-manufacturing PMI, Wednesday

U.S. job openings, Wednesday

Fed issues Beige Book economic survey, Wednesday

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker has fireside chat on the global macro-economy and monetary conditions, Wednesday

Boston Fed President Susan Collins and Fed Governor Michelle Bowman speak in Boston, Wednesday.

ECB issues financial stability review, Wednesday

China Caixin manufacturing PMI, Thursday

Eurozone HCOB Eurozone Manufacturing PMI, CPI, unemployment, Thursday

US construction spending, initial jobless claims, ISM Manufacturing, light vehicle sales, Thursday

ECB issues report its May 3-4 monetary policy meeting. ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks at German savings banks conference, Thursday

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker speaks on economic outlook at NABE's webinar, Thursday

U.S. unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 10:59 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3 per cent

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 per cent

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.4 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at US$1.0716

The Japanese yen rose 0.2 per cent to 140.26 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.2 per cent to 7.0874 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at US$1.2345

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.4 per cent to US$27,942.1

Ether rose 2.7 per cent to US$1,904.9

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.80 per cent

Germany's 10-year yield declined nine basis points to 2.44 per cent

Britain's 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.33 per cent

Commodities