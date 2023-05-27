(Bloomberg) -- A plan to speed up energy project approvals has largely been scrapped from the accord to lift the debt ceiling, a win for progressives who opposed broad changes to a bedrock environmental law, according to a Democratic aide familiar with the matter.

While the agreement struck by White House and GOP negotiators makes minor tweaks to the National Environmental Policy Act, the 50-year-old law requiring federal reviews of energy projects, many of the changes sought by Republicans were omitted, the person said.

Still, some of the permitting issues are being negotiated as the agreement gets written into legislation, according to a second person familiar with the talks. And Republicans are touting the changes as “the first significant reform” since 1982 to the major environmental law in their summary of the debt accord.

The framework would boost coordination, predictability and certainty for the federal permitting process, including a provision to designate a sole lead agency to develop a single environmental review, according to the aide. But it doesn’t curtail the scope of the law or shrink the time for opponents to challenge project approvals. Republicans had argued the bigger overhaul was necessary to accelerate construction of projects that can be in legal limbo for years after they win key permits and authorizations.

The agreement also includes an energy storage and high-voltage electric transmission line component, according to one of the people familiar with the matter, which is a Democratic priority seen needed to help tap billions of dollars in clean energy funds under President Joe Biden’s landmark climate law passed last year.

The permitting changes that had been considered for the debt ceiling accord fell short of the sweeping overhaul sought by both parties and the White House, which has thrown its weight behind a measure from Senator Joe Manchin, the West Virginia Democrat who cast the pivotal vote for the Democrats’ climate law.

Dozens of progressive Democrats and environmental groups had warned the White House that big changes to undercut NEPA would put frontline communities at risk and worsen environmental injustice nationwide.

Opponents included Representative Raúl Grijalva of Arizona, the top Democrat on the House Natural Resources Committee, and progressive and environmental justice activists who urged Biden to reject GOP demands on permitting.

“The permitting changes proposed by House Republicans do not provide our country with the tools and resources to achieve environmental justice or address climate change,” said the letter.

