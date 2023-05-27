(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Social Buzz, a daily column looking at what’s trending on social media platforms.

Debt Ceiling

Representative Patrick McHenry said Saturday that there are still “thorny issues” in the negotiations between House Republicans and the White House to avert a catastrophic US default.

“It’s hours or days, I don’t know when,” McHenry, one of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s top negotiators, said at the Capitol.

Henry Kissinger

Henry Kissinger, the child refugee who rose to become US Secretary of State and define American foreign policy during the 1970s with his strategies to end the Vietnam War and contain communist countries, turned 100.

Ken Paxton

The GOP-controlled Texas legislature was scheduled to hold a historic vote on the impeachment of state Attorney General Ken Paxton. He has been a champion of Republican legal fights over gun rights, abortion and immigration but faces allegations of bribery and abuse of public trust.

Stiff Person Syndrome

Singer Celine Dion canceled her Courage tour over her condition known as Stiff Person Syndrome. It’s a rare neurological disease that causes progressive muscle stiffness and painful spasms that can be triggered by a variety of things, including sudden movement, cold temperature, stress or unexpected loud noises, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

