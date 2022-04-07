(Bloomberg) -- Kenya plans to pare back spending and step up efforts to collect more tax as it seeks to bring ballooning state debt under control.

The budget deficit is projected to drop to 6.2% of gross domestic product in the year through June 2023, from an estimated 8.1% this year, Treasury Secretary Ukur Yatani said on Thursday in his budget speech to parliament in Nairobi, the capital. He plans to finance the gap by raising 581 billion shillings ($5 billion) domestically and 280 billion shillings offshore.

The budget is the last before August elections that will see President Uhuru Kenyatta step down after ten years in office. Debt has ramped up during his rule and has become a key political issue, with his potential successors warning that it’s approaching unsustainable levels.

The government has “reprioritized public spending towards pro-poor expenditures in health, education and supporting the vulnerable segment of population,” Yatani said. “Concerns from Kenyans are the high cost of living, high level of unemployment among the youth, income inequality and public debt burden.”

Kenyatta has defended the borrowing, saying it spurred economic growth and helped the country improve its ports, railways and other infrastructure. The increased investments will increase the size of the economy to more than 13 trillion shillings by the end of the year, according to Kenyatta.

The economy is expected to grow 6% this year, compared with an estimated 7.6% in 2021, said Yatani, who presented the budget two months earlier than usual so that lawmakers can consider it before parliament closes ahead of the elections.

The budget foresees the government spending 3.3 trillion shillings in the next financial year or 23.9% of GDP, and collecting 2.4 trillion shillings, or 17.5% of GDP, according to the treasury secretary.

Debt-servicing costs are expected to balloon to 1.36 trillion shillings, according to a report by the parliamentary budget office. The Treasury said it will change its debt cap from an absolute figure, currently 9 trillion shillings, to a target of 55% of gross domestic product.

Kenyatta’s spending plans over the past four years have focused on bolstering manufacturing and farming, and improving access to health-care and housing. Budgetary pressures were exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, which curbed economic output and tax revenue.

The fiscal plans aren’t cast in stone, with Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, the leading presidential contenders, both indicating they will table a supplementary budget to fulfill their election campaign pledges if they win.

Ruto has said he intends to divert money from big-ticket projects to a 200 billion-shilling fund to support small businesses. Odinga plans to pay a 6,000-shilling monthly stipend to about 8 million poor Kenyans -- a plan his office said will cost at least 137 billion shillings a year.

