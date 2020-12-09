21h ago
Debt Write-Off Worry, Impossible Deal, Pressured Modi: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Thursday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- Bank for International Settlements General Manager Agustin Carstens warned euro-area policy makers not to consider canceling government bonds bought during the pandemic
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in Brussels for talks with the head of the European Commission, amid warnings from both sides that a Brexit trade deal may be impossible
- India’s farmers have vowed to expand their protests across the country, increasing the pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to scrap its new farm laws
- After eight years of negative interest rates, Denmark says there’s no reason to expect they’ll rise anytime soon
- China is making advances with a system for measuring the social creditworthiness of companies, a data-collection effort that could solidify Beijing’s control over foreign and domestic enterprises and challenge the dominance of U.S. credit-rating companies
- U.S. job openings unexpectedly rose in October to a level that’s consistent with a gradual improvement in the labor market
- Mexico is seeking to hike its minimum wage by far more than the inflation rate for a third consecutive year in 2021, under President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s drive to reverse inequality
- The Bank of Canada stood pat on interest rates and reiterated its commitment to keep them at historic lows to support an economy buffeted by a second wave of Covid-19 cases
- Brazil kept its benchmark interest rate at a record low as policy makers focus on strengthening a fledgling economic recovery even as inflation surpasses the official target
- Over the years, China’s rich kids have become synonymous with obscene displays of wealth. But they’re starting to understand it’s better to keep their heads down, particularly after President Xi Jinping’s government targeting of billionaires
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.