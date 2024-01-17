(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the India Edition newsletter by Menaka Doshi – an insider's guide to the emerging economic powerhouse, and the billionaires and businesses behind its rise, delivered weekly.

India is set to issue its maiden 30-year green bond, testing market appetite for longer-maturity debt amid elevated interest rates.

The government plans to sell 50 billion rupees ($602 million) of such bonds Friday to fund eco-friendly projects after offerings in the five-year and 10-year tenors last year. Some investors see the issuance getting a good response even though the yield differential with conventional bonds, called greenium, is waning globally.

The bond should get “tremendous interest,” potentially fetching a greenium of 3-5 basis points due to the novelty factor as well as demand from insurers, said Rahul Bhuskute, chief investment officer at Bharti AXA Life Insurance.

After selling 50-year bonds for the first time last year, India is now seeking to issue longer-maturity bonds to fund projects from renewable energy to public transport. This reflects the rising heft of domestic institutional investors, a key source of demand for debt with longer maturities.

“Insurance and pension funds have seen significant flows, and there is a wider recognition that this is a segment of investors that needs to be catered to,” said Bhuskute.

That provides another tailwind for India’s bond market, which is being added to some global indexes this year, potentially helping the government reduce its cost of borrowing.

Globally, governments are turning to green bonds as they cost less than other borrowing, but the yield gap is narrowing. While India’s debut green bond sale in January last year was auctioned at six basis points below the benchmark yield, a second batch in November garnered an even lower greenium of two basis points.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.