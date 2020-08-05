(Bloomberg) -- Thousands of commuters working in New York City must find alternative transportation after DeCamp Bus Lines, serving northern New Jersey’s suburbs, announced it will stop operating on Aug. 7.

In a note posted to its website, DeCamp said it was “suspending all service” as a result of “sustained effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.” A voice message left for Jonathan DeCamp, vice president and chief operating officer of the Montclair-based family-owned company, wasn’t immediately returned.

“There are no plans for NJ Transit to absorb these bus routes,” Nancy Snyder, a spokesperson for New Jersey Transit, the state-run commuter bus and rail operator, said in an email.

DeCamp, which leases buses from NJ Transit, averages 6,636 trips on weekdays, according to the Federal Transit Administration’s 2018 agency profile. That year it generated $17 million in fares and had operating expenses of $16.8 million, the filing shows.

