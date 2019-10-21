(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Brent crude has fallen by a fifth since April. Bloomberg Economics estimates that weak demand -- linked to the impact of the trade war -- accounts for 70% of the decline. Abundant supply is responsible for the rest. This trend is likely to continue next year, posing a dilemma for the OPEC+ group of oil producers.

To contact the staff on this story: Ziad Daoud (Economist) in Dubai at zdaoud1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Zoe Schneeweiss at zschneeweiss@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.