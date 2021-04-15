Apr 15, 2021
Decline of Unions, Taxing Big Firms, U.S. Reparations: Eco Day
- President Joe Biden’s strategy of bolstering labor unions as a way to enhance American workers’ pay is running up against a half century of setbacks for organizing workers
- A U.S. House panel cleared the way for the full chamber to vote on legislation to create a commission to study reparations for the descendants of slaves, the first time the proposal has advanced that far since it was originally introduced three decades ago
- 139 rich and poor nations are closing in on a framework for taxing multinational corporations that would be the biggest change in the system since 1923
- For the euro area to jumpstart economic growth with a consumption boom, a whole generation of citizens who hoard money rather than spend it would need to splash out
- Here’s what to watch for in China’s GDP report on Friday
- China’s central bank researchers say the country should lift all birth restrictions to encourage families to have more babies
- Employers risk creating an unhealthy working culture in the post-pandemic world by embracing remote work without true flexibility, a survey led by King’s College London found
- Finally, check out this week’s Stephanomics podcast: Host Stephanie Flanders and author and professor Mariana Mazzucato discuss why the obvious solutions to the world’s biggest problems aren’t being implemented
