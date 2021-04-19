(Bloomberg) -- Freezing temperatures in the southern Great Plains could hurt wheat crops growing in Oklahoma and Texas, according to Don Keeney, a meteorologist with Maxar.Temperatures will plummet overnight Monday into Tuesday and linger through Wednesday, the National Weather Service said. A hard freeze warning has been posted in parts of the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles, conditions that could harm growing plants. Some corn crops across the South that are just starting to emerge could also be damaged by the freeze.

Crops just to the north in Kansas won’t have issues, Keeney said.Freeze watches extend north into Indiana, Ohio and Michigan. Temperatures should start warming in the first week of May, giving farmers a chance to catch up on planting, Keeney said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.