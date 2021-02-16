(Bloomberg) -- The deep freeze that has left almost five million Americans without power is snarling grain transportation, delaying shipments of goods from corn to soybeans and slowing production at ethanol plants.

Traders say it is increasingly hard to move grain to ports in the Pacific Northwest, and ice warnings are restricting navigation on the Illinois River. Energy costs have soared, prompting some ethanol and soybean processing plants to slow down, said the traders, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

The Arctic freeze gripping the central part of the U.S. comes just as China is loading up on American crops. The world’s largest commodities importer has already bought a record amount of corn, while soybean purchases are running at their fastest pace in three decades. Combined shipments of U.S. corn and soybeans climbed to a new peak in the fourth quarter, driven by China.

“I am hearing of delayed shipments of soybeans and grain due to the extreme winter weather,” said Mike Steenhoek, executive director lobby group Soy Transportation Coalition in Iowa. Testimonials point to the journey to the Pacific Northwest as “being the biggest challenge,” he said.

A large part of grain that travels to Pacific Northwest ports goes via rail and the need to clear ice from tracks is “an obvious disruption,” he said. The cold weather also impacts the efficiency of a train’s braking system, which in turn reduces the capacity of a single train, requiring more locomotives.

Some soybean processing and ethanol plants have also slowed production due to skyrocketing energy costs, according to traders.

‘Voluntary’ Reductions

Cargill Inc., the world’s largest agricultural commodities trader, is even curbing its energy usage and working with suppliers and customers to minimize disruptions.

“We are voluntarily doing our part to reduce our usage to help states get through this cold snap,” Cargill said in emailed response to Bloomberg questions. The company declined to give details on which businesses are curbing energy use.

Prices for hard red winter wheat delivered in May rallied 3.7% to $6.4525 a bushel on Tuesday, the most since December 2014. Corn for May delivery climbed as much as 2.5% while soybeans for May delivery rose as much as 1.6%. Ethanol prices also rose.Publsi

The weather has sent U.S. oil output plummeting and driven up prices for natural gas.

“Cold weather has, on one hand, sent natural gas prices surging and probably encouraged ethanol producers that could slow or idle to sell their fixed-price supply for a windfall,” independent renewables trader Neil Shah said in an email. “On the other hand, rationing of natural gas or rolling blackouts have hobbled plants.”

Either way, Shah anticipates a short-term drop in production.

“There is a longer concern about rail logistics remaining disjointed or plants having trouble getting back up,” he said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.