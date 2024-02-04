(Bloomberg) -- A multinational company lost HK$200 million ($26 million) after scammers fooled its employees in Hong Kong with a fake group video call created using deepfake technology, according to the South China Morning Post.

The swindlers fabricated representations of the company’s chief financial officer and other people in the call using public footage and convinced the victim to make a total of 15 transfers to five Hong Kong bank accounts, the paper reported on Sunday, citing the city’s police.

The finance department of the firm received what appeared to be a phishing message purportedly from its UK-based CFO in mid-January, the paper reported. Police didn’t identify the company or the employees.

