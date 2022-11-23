(Bloomberg) -- Top farm machinery maker Deere & Co. says corn and soybean production in the US could be fully autonomous by 2030.

Farmers already are paying Deere to use automation technology for tillage work this autumn, and the company is exploring recurring revenue models that will allow growers to use such enhancements as needed.

“We’re committing to have a total autonomy and automation solution for corn and soy in the US,” Chief Financial Officer Josh Jepsen said Wednesday on a conference call with investors. Advancements have been proving that “it’s technically possible, and I am really excited about it.”

Deere revealed an autonomous tractor earlier this year and it’s also been developing technology in which sprayers use artificial intelligence to identify weeds in fields. In the future, autonomy could be used for pulling carts that hold grain from the harvest while Deere also aims to grow recurring revenue by 10% by 2030.

