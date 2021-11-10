(Bloomberg) -- Deere & Co. and the United Auto Workers representing some 10,000 striking workers will return to the bargaining table Thursday, according to people familiar with the matter.

It’s the first time the two sides have met in more than a week, after workers rejected a tentative agreement last week that would have increased wages by 10% in the first year of a six year contract and included a $8,500 signing bonus for every worker, but was ultimately struck down by union members in a 55% to 45% vote. Conversations have been ongoing, but this is the first formal sitdown to negotiate the next steps in reaching an ratified deal, one of the people said.

It’s unclear what details will be under discussion at the meeting in the Quad Cities area of Iowa and Illinois, according to the people, who asked not to be named because the information isn’t public.

