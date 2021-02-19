(Bloomberg) -- Deere & Co. lifted its earnings guidance above analyst estimates, with elevated crop prices and an improving farm economy signaling a record windfall for the biggest maker of agricultural machinery. Shares surged to an all-time high.

Net income for fiscal 2021 is forecast at $4.6 billion to $5 billion, the Moline, Illinois-based producer said in a statement Friday. That compares with the $3.6 billion to $4 billion that Deere forecast in November, and the $4.06 billion average of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

After a trade war and pandemic disruptions, Deere is betting that American farmers are finally ready to overhaul aging fleets as grain prices reach multiyear highs and agricultural profits soar amid a flood of government aid. Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago economist David Oppedahl called the agricultural outlook “the rosiest in years” based on a survey of bankers.

“Our results were aided by outstanding performance across our business lineup and improving conditions in the farm and construction sectors,” Chief Executive Officer John May said in the statement.

For the fiscal year ended in November, net income was $2.75 billion.

The manufacturer has set a high bar for performance going into 2021, with its shares jumping 55% last year, the most since 2007. Improving farm fundamentals and sentiment will help drive double-digit revenue growth at Deere in 2021, according to Bloomberg Intelligence, which also cautioned that supply-chain disruptions and rising costs remain risks.

Competitor AGCO Corp. earlier this month forecast 2021 adjusted earnings per share that beat the average analyst estimate, with the company saying it sees North American margins increasing for the year.

Deere shares rose as much as 10% to a record $330.25. The stock was up 9.4% at 9:49 a.m. in New York.

(Updates with shares at all-time high starting in first paragraph)

