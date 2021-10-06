Oct 6, 2021
Default Brinkmanship, Generation X Wealth, Biden Deal: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
Welcome to Wednesday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- Democrats and Republicans must decide in the next day or two how far to take their deadlock over the U.S. debt limit, which is pushing the country perilously close to a catastrophic default
- The White House is trying to broker a deal to scale back President Joe Biden’s ambitious economic agenda
- Generation X has experienced a wealth boom in the U.S. as distribution shifted from older generations to those who are reaching their peak earnings
- Chile has been the poster child for free markets for half a century. Now a bearded, tattooed left-winger wants to bury neoliberalism there
- Colombian consumer prices rose faster than expected in September, increasing the likelihood that the central bank will accelerate the pace of monetary tightening.
- Uruguay’s central bank lifted its benchmark interest rate for a second consecutive meeting, and signaled it might hike again in November to reduce inflation expectations with consumer prices running above target
- Brazil’s central bank launched a mobile payment system just last year. Today, more than 100 million Brazilians use it
