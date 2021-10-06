(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Democrats and Republicans must decide in the next day or two how far to take their deadlock over the U.S. debt limit, which is pushing the country perilously close to a catastrophic default The White House is trying to broker a deal to scale back President Joe Biden’s ambitious economic agenda

Generation X has experienced a wealth boom in the U.S. as distribution shifted from older generations to those who are reaching their peak earnings

Chile has been the poster child for free markets for half a century. Now a bearded, tattooed left-winger wants to bury neoliberalism there

Colombian consumer prices rose faster than expected in September, increasing the likelihood that the central bank will accelerate the pace of monetary tightening.

Uruguay’s central bank lifted its benchmark interest rate for a second consecutive meeting, and signaled it might hike again in November to reduce inflation expectations with consumer prices running above target

Brazil’s central bank launched a mobile payment system just last year. Today, more than 100 million Brazilians use it

