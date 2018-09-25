(Bloomberg) -- A creditor backed by the Indian government has filed an insolvency plea against the infrastructure finance firm behind a rare debt default in the local market as it seeks to recover dues of about 9.5 billion rupees ($130 million), people familiar with the matter said.

Small Industries Development Bank of India on Tuesday filed an insolvency application against Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd. and its unit at the National Company Law Tribunal in Mumbai, the people said, asking not to be named as the information is not public. The creditor is seeking to recover 4.5 billion rupees from the parent company and about 5 billion rupees from unit IL&FS Financial Services Ltd., the people said.

Defaults by IL&FS group, a systemically important lender, have rattled India’s financial markets this month with anxiety levels in the equity market rising to a seven-month high and companies finding it harder to close bond sales. SIDBI is the first lender to seek resolution of IL&FS group’s debt under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, India’s first consolidated bankruptcy law that was passed in 2016.

“Even if the court admits the case, there will be still time for IL&FS group and its stakeholders to work out a resolution plan,” said Pooja Dutta, a managing partner at Mumbai-based law firm Astute Law. “Considering how deeply integrated the group is into the country’s financial system, a forced liquidation under bankruptcy law could trigger mayhem.”

A spokeswoman for IL&FS didn’t immediately respond to an email and two phone calls to her office, while a spokesman for SIDBI didn’t answer two calls to his mobile phone. The Economic Times earlier reported that SIDBI may file an insolvency application against IL&FS by Wednesday.

The IL&FS group, which had total debt of $12.6 billion as of March 31, has missed payment on more than five obligations this year, including those to SIDBI. The distressed group, had filed an application with the National Company Law Tribunal seeking some accommodations for itself and 40 units under the Companies Act to reach a compromise with creditors outside the insolvency courts, according to an exchange filing.

