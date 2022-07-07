(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson joked to staff he’d acted like a Japanese soldier fighting in the woods after the end of World War II by trying to cling to power last night, before realizing Thursday morning he had to go.

The UK prime minister was speaking at a 4 p.m. meeting with his team in Downing Street, hours after announcing his plan to step down, according to two people present who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Boris Johnson Quits After Months of Scandals Hammer UK Tories

Earlier, Johnson told his newly-formed, caretaker cabinet -- which will govern the country while a new prime minister is selected by Conservative MPs and party members -- that he would not seek to implement new policies or “make major changes of direction,” according to a statement from his office.

Major fiscal decisions would also be left for his successor, Johnson told them.

It was a dramatic shift in tone that illustrates just how rapidly events unraveled for Johnson overnight and in the early hours of Thursday. With Johnson refusing to quit, his allies were talking about a plan to announce tax cuts that would help get the Tory party back on side.

But after concluding the game was up, the prime minister spent the morning filling vacant cabinet posts with people prepared to serve until a new leader is elected. There was gallows humor as ministers discussed the plan ahead.

One -- Alok Sharma, president of the COP26 climate conference -- was almost in tears, according to a person familiar with the matter. After the cabinet meeting finished, colleagues were joking it was because Sharma, whose role involves significant overseas travel, was going to run out of air miles soon.

As Johnson told the nation there would be a Tory leadership contest to select a new prime minister, and that he would remain in post in the interim, there were questions about what he would try to achieve before he leaves.

UK Tories Want Final Two by July 21, New Leader by September

In the two meetings on Thursday afternoon, the combative tone of the past 48 hours was gone. The party aims to whittle down leadership candidates to a final two by July 21 with Tory members making the final decision -- effectively choosing the UK’s next prime minister -- by September.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.