(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines’ top defense official on Monday vowed to protect the country’s territory after former President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to split his native Mindanao island from the rest of the Southeast Asian nation.

“The mandate of the Department of National Defense is to secure the sovereignty of the State and integrity of the national territory as enshrined in the Constitution,” Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. said in a terse statement. “We will strictly enforce this mandate whether externally or internally,” he added.

Teodoro is the latest official in President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s government to push back against Duterte’s warning last week that Mindanao would become independent if Marcos goes ahead with plans to amend the 1987 Constitution.

National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano on Sunday said the national government “will not hesitate to use its authority and forces to quell and stop any and all attempts to dismember the Republic.”

Marcos has backed efforts to revise the economic provisions of the constitution to spur the economy, but Duterte — father of incumbent Vice President Sara Duterte — has accused him of seeking to amend the charter to prolong his stay in office that is currently limited to a single, six-year term.

