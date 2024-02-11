(Bloomberg) -- US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was hospitalized Sunday with a bladder problem, less than a month after he was released from care for complications from prostate cancer.

Austin’s security detail brought him to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside Washington with “symptoms suggesting an emergent bladder issue,” Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said in a statement. He didn’t elaborate on the illness.

Austin hasn’t transferred the authorities of his job, Ryder said. The White House and Congress were notified.

The fresh health scare comes weeks after Austin provoked an uproar for failing to disclose for several days that he’d been hospitalized on New Year’s Day over complications from prostate-cancer surgery.

Austin, 70, was released from that hospitalization on Jan. 15 after about two weeks. He later apologized for his secrecy around the illness, including his failure to notify President Joe Biden of what had happened until much later. He returned to work at the Pentagon on Jan. 29 for the first time in almost a month.

