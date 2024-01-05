(Bloomberg) -- US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was hospitalized because of “complications following a recent elective medical procedure,” the Pentagon said Friday evening — four days after he was admitted and without providing further detail.

“He is recovering well and is expecting to resume his full duties today,” the department said in a statement. The statement said Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks was prepared to exercise the secretary’s powers at all times “if required” during Austin’s hospitalization.

Asked for specifics on the Austin’s health problem, what elective treatment he had before entering Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland on Jan. 1 and why his hospitalization had not been announced earlier, a Defense Department spokesperson declined to comment, citing Austin’s concerns about his privacy.

Austin’s hospitalization covered the time when the US killed an individual it said was a senior figure in an Iranian backed militant group in Baghdad. A Pentagon spokesman said Austin had already authorized the action and was aware of it.

Spokesman Patrick Ryder on Thursday in his first press conference of 2024 started off recounting notable events over the holidays but didn’t disclose the hospitalization.

Asked for comment, the White House referred questions to the Defense Department.

Central Role

Austin, 70, plays a central role in the many military challenges facing the US globally, including the war between Israel and Hamas, the Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea, the continuing war in Ukraine as well China’s threats against Taiwan.

He graduated from the US Military Academy at West Point and was awarded a Silver Star for his service during the Iraq War. He then become leader of US Central Command. After his retirement, he served on the boards of Raytheon Technologies, a defense contractor, and Nucor Corp.

In a letter Friday night, the Pentagon Press Association protested the Pentagon decision to wait so long to announce Austin’s hospitalization.

“The fact that he has been at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for four days and the Pentagon is only now alerting the public late on a Friday evening is an outrage,” the letter said. “The public has a right to know when U.S. Cabinet members are hospitalized, under anesthesia or when duties are delegated as the result of any medical procedure.”

Late last year, Marine Corps Commandant Eric Smith was hospitalized, but the corps did not acknowledge that he’d suffered a cardiac arrest until after his release.

