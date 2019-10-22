(Bloomberg) -- Defense Secretary Mark Esper said he is recusing himself from making any decisions about a controversial $10 billion Pentagon cloud computing contract, citing a conflict of interests.

Esper said he’s delegating oversight of the contract to his deputy because his son works with one of the original applicants, according to a statement from the Pentagon Tuesday.

Esper ordered a review of the contract this summer after President Donald Trump questioned the fairness of the bid terms.

