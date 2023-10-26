(Bloomberg) -- US defense spending rose over the past year at the fastest pace since 2019, helping offset a slowdown in business investment from higher interest rates.

National defense expenditures were up 4.9% in the year through September after adjusting for inflation, according to quarterly figures on gross domestic product published Thursday by the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Rising outlays to support Ukraine have helped revive the American war machine following a contraction in defense spending from late 2020 to early 2022. The Israel-Hamas war may provide further impetus to expansion in the sector.

President Joe Biden’s administration is asking for an additional $106 billion for Israel, Ukraine and other foreign assistance programs. The path for approval in Congress remains uncertain after the election Wednesday of Representative Mike Johnson as House speaker, which broke a three-week impasse that had paralyzed the lower chamber.

Read More: US Economy Grew at a 4.9% Pace Last Quarter, Fastest Since 2021

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.