​Defensive stock plays: Three hot picks from Jay Hatfield Iva Poshnjari, BNN Bloomberg

We recommend investors focus on large cap dividend stocks amid market volatility: CEO VIDEO SIGN OUT

Investors who are looking to shield their money from the effects of inflation should look to buy defensive blue chip stocks that pay dividends, one financial executive advised.



Speaking with BNN Bloomberg’s Amber Kanwar on Thursday, Jay Hatfield, chief executive officer at Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC, said the opportunities within this market can be found in companies that are leaders within their sectors and stand to benefit from a high-interest rate environment, which he foresees continuing for the remainder of the year.



“Going with the highest quality (companies) in this kind of market we think is the best approach,” he said.



Hatfield recommended Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU), Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) and Enbridge Inc. (ENB) as his top three picks in the defensive large-cap divided stock sector.



He, his family members, his investment banking clients and his firm own all of the stocks mentioned above.

Check out the full video at the top of the article to learn more.