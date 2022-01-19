(Bloomberg) -- Even if you’ve been living under a rock, you’re probably familiar with Bitcoin. Now, just as crypto disrupted the concept of value, decentralized finance is poised to disrupt finance itself. The populist movement promises huge returns for daring investors. But with its pledge of inclusion comes risk and uncertainty—especially given the lack of regulation and the vast opportunity for fraud. On this episode of Bloomberg’s System Shock, we talk to the evangelists of DeFi and “Web 3.0” to see where this new era of virtual transactions is going, with all of its promise and danger.

