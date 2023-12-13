(Bloomberg) -- Defiance ETFs is launching the world’s first exchange-traded fund tracking Israeli bonds, citing strong demand from investors even as the war in Gaza goes into its third month.

The Defiance Israel Bond ETF, ticker CHAI, began trading in the US on Wednesday and tracks bonds issued by the Israeli government, government-related entities and local companies. The fund charges a fee of 48 basis points, in line with the average expense ratio for more specialized fixed-income ETFs, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The launch is part of an industry trend this year as retail investors look for more tools to make specialized bets within emerging markets, boosting demand for single-country exposures outside of China. At the same time, it is tapping into interest in Israel’s technology industry, which accounts for about one-fifth of gross domestic product and about half of exports.

Following the success of ETFs tracking Israeli stocks, investors now want more ways to access exposure to the technology industry, with several pension funds and institutional investors buying up Israeli bonds, said Sylvia Jablonski, chief investment officer of Defiance ETFs.

“For a long time we’ve just seen a lot of institutions, pension funds, and family offices holding Israel bond products,” she said. “But there wasn’t an ETF product out there that allowed financial advisers to easily plug-and-play exposure to Israel fixed income into a client’s portfolio.”

Investors are keen for this exposure, Jablonski said, despite the ongoing Hamas-Israel conflict and after Moody’s put Israeli bonds on review for a downgrade. The Israeli government says it plans to offer whatever financial support and assistance is needed to protect the country’s tech startup industry from the impact of the war.

“Appetite for corporate debt - especially higher yielding for ‘event’ reasons, such as a war - is likely to intensify over the next several months,” said Carlos Asilis, chief investment officer and founder of advisory firm Glovista Investments.

