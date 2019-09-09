(Bloomberg) -- The beleaguered U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in Dublin on Monday for talks with his Irish counterpart, Leo Varadkar, as he presses ahead with his hardline plan to leave the European Union "do or die" by Oct. 31.

Key Developments:

Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe says his country is open to Brexit extension

Parliament set to vote again on an early general election on Monday evening, with opposition parties expected to reject the measure

Over the weekend, Amber Rudd quit the cabinet with a furious attack on Johnson’s leadership

Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Sunday that the Brexit plan is unchanged

Welsh Party Eyes Johnson Impeachment (9:30 a.m.)

Plaid Cymru, the Welsh nationalist party, said opposition groups should be prepared to impeach Boris Johnson if he ignores legislation forcing him to seek another delay to Brexit.

“It only takes one MP to make the accusation of High Crimes and Misdemeanors against a public official for the impeachment process to begin,” Plaid said in a statement on Monday. “Once the accuser has presented his or her proofs to the Commons and if the House agrees that there is a case to answer, a committee is established to draw up articles of impeachment.”

The House of Lords, who act as judges in the case, then appoint prosecutors to try the case, and if there is a conviction the Commons decides the sentence, the party said. The procedure was last used – unsuccessfully – on Henry Dundas, the minister for war, in 1806, according to the House of Commons Library.

Ireland Favors Brexit Extension (Earlier)

Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said his country is in favor of an extension to Brexit talks so long as it "creates the space" for solutions to be found. He warned that in a no-deal Brexit, "we would put in place the kind of arrangements that would be needed to ensure that we would stay inside the single market.”

Efforts are focusing on how to keep the U.K.-Ireland border open while dropping the contentious Irish backstop policy from the deal brokered by Theresa May. Johnson has suggested maintaining common standards on agri-foods. Donohoe said that while that idea, "when fleshed out, would clearly have merit," it’s also not enough to get a deal.

“This is something that only covers off a portion of the trade between the United Kingdom and Ireland on the island of Ireland and would not be a solution that would deal with all of the other issues we have to manage in terms of the flow of trade and also the protection of the Good Friday Agreement,” Donohoe said.

Asked about alternative arrangements such as trusted trader programs that the U.K. is promoting, Donohoe said: “We have yet to see examples of how they would work not only on our own island but indeed anywhere else in the world.”

Earlier:

Defiant Johnson Pushes On With Brexit Plan as Court Threat LoomsWith the U.K. in Turmoil, Brexit Talks Are Slipping BackwardBritain’s Steve Bannon Is Tearing Johnson’s Tories Apart

