DEI Initiatives Are Under Attack—But Are They Working for You?

(Bloomberg) -- George Floyd’s murder in 2020 prompted corporate America to make fervent promises about reforming its workforce and earmarking billions of dollars for racial justice initiatives. Four years later, many of those commitments have come under fire.

Has the backlash impacted you? Tell us about your experience with workplace diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, or DEI, by sharing your views here.

Conservative groups and big name players from Wall Street to Silicon Valley are lining up against corporate DEI, with some even challenging them in court as reverse discrimination. While the largest 100 US companies showed progress on promises to hire more workers of color in the aftermath of Floyd’s death, DEI supporters worry those gains may soon be reversed if right-wing challenges succeed in scuttling programs that promote underrepresented groups.

“DEI initiatives have been effective in giving underserved communities a more level playing field to excel and accomplish professional and economic success,” US Representative Maxine Waters of California, a Democrat, said at a hearing this week. “This is called equity, and not reverse racism.”

Opponents of DEI contend the policies have left many in the workplace feeling excluded. Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk and Pershing Square Capital founder Bill Ackman have been particularly vocal in their criticism, while billionaire Mark Cuban has taken the other side of the debate.

We want to hear how DEI initiatives have affected you and your workplace. Do you feel you have benefitted or been harmed by DEI? What would you like to change about your company’s programs? Where is DEI working well within your company and where is it failing? Please note that we will not publish any of the individual survey results. If you choose to be contacted by a reporter, we may reach out to you directly using the contact information you provide. Please see our privacy notice for more information about our privacy practices.

Share your story about DEI initiatives.

Watch: How Diversity Became a Dirty Word in Corporate America

Read More: Executives Go Quiet on Diversity After Affirmative Action Ruling

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.