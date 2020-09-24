(Bloomberg) -- Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told a judge the U.S. Postal Service can’t reassemble the high speed mail-sorting machines that were taken apart this year, a move more than a dozen states allege was intended to undermine the election.

A nationwide injunction issued last week by U.S. District Judge Stanley A. Bastian should be amended to acknowledge that the machines can’t be put back together, DeJoy and the USPS said in a filing Wednesday in federal court in Yakima, Washington. The machines, hundreds of which were dismantled under a DeJoy initiative, were stripped for parts to improve or repair other machines, they said.

“It is therefore not possible to return such machines to service,” the USPS and DeJoy, a major Republican donor, said in the filing.

The injunction requiring the USPS to reverse the disruptive operational changes implemented by DeJoy, was sought by a group of Democratic state attorneys general who have sued the postal service.

Bastian has yet to rule on DeJoy’s request to amend the injunction he granted on Sept. 17.

In his ruling, the judge blasted the USPS changes, saying it was “easy to conclude” that DeJoy’s effort was intended to disrupt and challenge the legitimacy of the Nov. 3 election. The judge noted that 72% of the decommissioned high speed mail-sorting machines were located in counties where Hillary Clinton got the most votes in 2016.

The fight over the USPS changes is part of a broader clash between Republicans and Democrats over an expected surge in voting by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic. President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed without evidence that the increased use of mail-in ballots will lead to a massive fraud and a “rigged” election.

The USPS has said it’s prepared for the election and repeatedly denied that the operational changes instituted in July were intended to help Trump.

