Two leading shareholders of Italy’s Assicurazioni Generali SpA agreed to cooperate in a bid to boost efficiency at one of Europe’s largest insurers, a move that could put pressure on Chief Executive Officer Philippe Donnet.

Construction magnate Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone and Luxottica founder Leonardo Del Vecchio, who together own 11% of Generali, made a deal to work for “a more profitable and effective management” of the insurer, according to a statement on Saturday.

Under the agreement, Del Vecchio and Caltagirone committed to consult each other at next general shareholder meeting and cooperate on renewing the company’s board of directors in 2022.

Some of the Generali’s Italian investors -- including Caltagirone -- have already been pushing for changes in the insurer’s governance, according to local media reports.

Caltagirone and Del Vecchio have also recently boosted their stakes in Mediobanca SpA, Italy’s largest investment bank and Generali’s largest single investor with a about a 13% stake, according to Bloomberg data.

Caltagirone, who serves as Generali’s vice chairman, didn’t vote to approve the company’s 2020 results, a symbolic move that underscored his disagreements with some of the insurer’s executives and their backers.

The term of the board is also set to end, and preparatory works for its renewal “will be submitted to the next board,” Donnet, CEO since 2016, said in a Bloomberg TV interview last month.

“My personal situation is part of this, and it’s a bit early to talk about that,” he said. A meeting is scheduled for Sept. 27.

