(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey Transit will start disclosing how many commuter trains are canceled and delayed -- and why.

Governor Phil Murphy said the statistics are crucial to measuring performance of the nation’s biggest statewide mass-transportation provider. Railroad safety and service had eroded amid eight years of budget cuts by Murphy’s predecessor, Chris Christie.

Murphy, appearing in Montclair, signed an executive order mandating the reports, which will begin in October with trains and broaden to include bus, light rail and Access Link services for the disabled. The agency will list cancellations by cause, including equipment and mechanical failures, signal issues, staffing shortages, weather, trespasser interference, Amtrak-related issues and spillover from prolonged delays, he said.

Murphy pledged to turn around NJ Transit when he took office in January 2018. The agency is improving, he said, but “we know we’re not there yet.”

“What has been lacking has been the single point of facts that can be used to help us better form or change opinions, for good or for bad,” Murphy said.

