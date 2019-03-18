TORONTO -- Travel at Toronto Pearson International Airport was still being snarled this morning after a fire caused smoke to fill part of the sprawling structure, leading to an evacuation and major flight disruptions.

The airport said on its Twitter feed early today that both Terminal 1 and 3 were operating normally, though U.S. departures at Terminal 1 where the fire started were expected to see continued delays.

Travellers were advised to check their flight status today before heading to the airport, which is Canada's busiest.

All U.S.-bound flights from Terminal 1 were cancelled Sunday night after the fire broke out near a security checkpoint around 6:30 p.m. The fire was quickly extinguished, however, there was no immediate word on how it started.

Photos posted on social media Sunday, as well as television footage, showed thick smoke in parts of the airport and frustrated passengers crowding the terminal's main concourse.

Paramedics said one woman was taken to hospital in stable condition, while another was treated at the scene and released.

