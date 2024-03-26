(Bloomberg) -- As India heads into an election, follow Bloomberg India's channel on WhatsApp for how money and business intersect with politics and power. Sign up here.

Police in Delhi increased security around Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence and detained protesters after an opposition group called for demonstrations outside his home Tuesday following the arrest of their leader last week.

Delhi police detained the demonstrators and removed them from a nearby protest site by making them board buses, according to video footage from Indian media outlets. The prime minister’s Bharatiya Janata Party held its own counter-protest with no police action taken against them, the footage showed.

The protests are a reaction to the federal anti-money laundering investigative agency arresting Arvind Kejriwal, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, on March 21 in relation to a bribery case. Kejriwal, who is also the chief minister of Delhi, appeared at a district court the next day and was remanded in custody.

His party said he hasn’t resigned his post as chief minister and will continue to conduct official business from jail. The BJP is demanding his resignation.

Kejriwal’s arrest, coming just weeks before India’s elections kick off on April 19, sparked a backlash from opposition groups accusing Modi’s government of using federal agencies to target them. The BJP has denied the allegations.

The Delhi traffic unit issued an advisory Tuesday of road restrictions and diversions near Modi’s home, making the location inaccessible.

“There is no permission for the protests and we have delegated required security,” Devesh Kumar Mahia, Delhi deputy police commissioner, told reporters. The police has 50 vehicles patrolling the city and protesters will be detained, he added.

The AAP, which governs the capital and the northern Indian state of Punjab, have also called for nationwide protests on March 31, which it said will draw members of the opposition alliance.

“There are protests everywhere on the streets of the country and in the coming days, it will pick up pace,” Gopal Rai, a Delhi cabinet minister, told reporters Sunday.

