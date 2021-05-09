(Bloomberg) -- India’s capital extended its lockdown for another week and adopted stricter restrictions to control a new wave of Covid-19 infections as the country battles the world’s fastest-growing outbreak of the virus.

The lockdown, which had been set to end Monday after being extended several times, will now run through the early morning of May 17, New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in an online briefing.

Dining-in at restaurants will remain prohibited, shopping malls will continue to be shut and employees of businesses outside of essential services will be required to keep working from home. Metro service will be stopped as an additional measure.

“The stricter the lockdown, the faster we will be able to control” the virus, Kejriwal said.

The move comes with New Delhi recording a daily average of about 19,500 new infections over the past five days and hospitals in the state facing a shortage of oxygen supplies in recent days.

India on Sunday found 403,736 new virus cases, reporting more than 4,000 Covid-19 deaths for a second day.

India’s largest carmaker, New Delhi-based Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., on Saturday said it will extend its factory shutdowns for another week amid the outbreak.

