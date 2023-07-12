(Bloomberg) -- Torrential rain in northern India pushed water levels to an all-time high in the Yamuna, a major river that cuts through New Delhi, leading to evacuations in some areas.

The water level in the Yamuna climbed to a new record of 208.62 meters (684.4 feet), the Central Water Commission said on Thursday. The previous all-time high was recorded on Wednesday when the level crossed 207.49 meters last reached in 1978.

More than 20,000 people have been evacuated, according to a Delhi government statement, after low-lying areas got flooded. Some relief camps will be shifted to school buildings due to a shortage of toilets, it said.

After a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday, the local government said all schools, colleges and universities in the state will remain closed until July 16. Government employees, except essential-service workers, have been asked to work from home, it said, adding that private offices have also been advised the same.

About 25% of Delhi’s water supply will be affected due to the closure of its three treatment plants, the statement said. The government has also barred the entry of heavy goods vehicles, except those carrying essential supplies, in the capital.

Some areas were inundated last Sunday after the region experienced its wettest day in four decades, leaving millions wading through knee-deep water.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had asked India’s Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah to ensure a controlled release of water from a dam in Haryana state to prevent flooding in Delhi, according to a tweet. Railway and traffic movement on the Old Yamuna Bridge, a crucial rail link, has been stopped as a precautionary measure, the Hindustan Times newspaper reported earlier.

Heavy rainfall is expected to continue in parts of neighboring Uttar Pradesh state for two days, according to the India Meteorological Department. “Heavy to very heavy” rains are also likely in the northern state of Uttarakhand until Friday, it said in a warning.

--With assistance from Bibhudatta Pradhan.

(Updates to add details throughout)

