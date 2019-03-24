Delhivery Valued at $1.5b in SoftBank-Led Round: Times of India

(Bloomberg) -- Softbank led a $413m financing round in e-commerce logistics platform Delhivery, valuing the company at $1.5b, Times of India reported, citing people familiar.

Delhivery has raised a total of about $675 including this round

Early backers Multiple and Nexus Venture Partners plan to sell shares worth about $150m in a secondary sale

