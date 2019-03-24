8m ago
Delhivery Valued at $1.5b in SoftBank-Led Round: Times of India
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Softbank led a $413m financing round in e-commerce logistics platform Delhivery, valuing the company at $1.5b, Times of India reported, citing people familiar.
- Delhivery has raised a total of about $675 including this round
- Early backers Multiple and Nexus Venture Partners plan to sell shares worth about $150m in a secondary sale
To contact the reporter on this story: Lee Spears in New York at lspears3@bloomberg.net
To contact the editor responsible for this story: Lauren Berry at lberry4@bloomberg.net
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.