(Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning.

Deliveroo Plc: The food delivery company cut its full year transaction value guidance in the wake of a slowdown of growth in the second quarter due to “increased consumer headwinds.”

The company now expects gross transaction value growth of 4% to 12% in 2022, compared to previous guidance of 15% to 25%, although it still expects the same adjusted Ebitda margin

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC: The financial information business agreed to a private equity takeover, valuing the company at £1.6 billion.

Astorg Asset Management and Epiris agreed to buy the company for 1,461 pence per share, a premium of about 10% to Euromoney’s closing price on July 15

GSK Plc: Shares in the pharmaceutical company’s consumer unit Haleon will be admitted to the London Stock Exchange this morning, trading under the ticker “HLN”.

Outside The City

The race to be the next prime minister continues with a fresh round of voting among MPs today ahead of a final TV debate tomorrow. The final two candidates will be decided by a vote of MPs on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England’s struggle to restrain the fastest inflation in four decades drew fire from two lawmakers in Sunday’s Tory leadership debate, with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss hinting she may change the central bank’s mandate if she wins power.

In Case You Missed It

UK property asking prices rose to a record for a sixth consecutive month, indicating momentum that may support the market for the rest of this year.

Black professionals in the UK being are more likely to quit than their White peers. That’s a wake-up call for management, writes Bloomberg Opinion’s Chris Hughes.

Looking Ahead

Fresh labour market data due tomorrow will be watched closely by the Bank of England for any signs of inflation becoming more persistent. Later in the week, CPI inflation is expected to hit fresh highs in June, with fuel price increases thought to be the biggest contributor.

For a news fix when the day is done, sign up to The Readout with Allegra Stratton, to make sense of the day’s events.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.